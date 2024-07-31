EA Update v0.7.0 - New Playable Character: The Watcher!!

Highlights

The Watcher

· Added to the game! The Watcher is selectable as both a character and assist. Using her down special, you can switch between her Calm and Wrath stances to change her physics, attack properties, and neutral special - it’s like having two characters in one. Land 5 hits in each stance using your staff attacks, palm strikes, and precise kicks to enter Divinity, enhancing your next special move with divine power and causing them to stun your opponents. Let us know what you think, and send us your coolest combos!

- We’ve also already hit the ground running on the next character! For more info on Character 7 and our other progress, check out our latest update on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mcleodgaming/fraymakers-the-infinitely-replayable-indie-platform-fighter/posts/4162483

General

Gameplay

· Grounded spikes now multiply knockback by 1.3.

- Our spikes generally have weaker knockback than other attacks since otherwise they would combine with gravity to kill extremely early. This is an experimental change meant to compensate for the side effect of spiking hitboxes having low knockback when they hit opponents upward off the ground.

Bug Fixes

📢 Fixed bug that caused attacks buffered out of hitstun to come out 1 frame later than perfectly timed attacks.

📢 Fixed bug that caused a jump input perfectly timed out of landing lag while holding left or right to result in an instant buffered double jump rather than a normal grounded jump.

· Tech inputs are no longer conflated with shield inputs that came from input buffer consumption, resulting in more reliable teching in some situations.

· Fixed bug that caused previous and projected ECBs of newly generated objects to be incorrect on their first frame.

Menus

Character Select Screen

· Orcane moved to the lower left position where the Watcher was previously locked.

Credits

· “PsnDth - Programmer” added to the Collaborators section.

Playable Characters

CommanderVideo

· General

- Hurtboxes tightened on walk and airdashes.

· Rainbow Trail

- Now only refreshes when hitting other fighters (now won’t trigger on any other hittable object). This is currently not relevant for official content.

· Neutral Special

- Fixed bug that caused the animation in response to a direction being pressed to be delayed by one frame.

· Down Special

- Now properly links to grounded animation when landing from the aerial version.

Octodad

· General

- Hurtboxes tightened on down special and down special air.

· Up Special

- 📢 Throw now uses a programmatic hit instead of a hitbox, preventing instances where unexpected behavior could occur when throwing characters while pressed up against terrain.

· Up Special Air

- 📢 Thrown characters now visually react to the throw.

· Parry Fail

- Frame data now matches the rest of the cast (29 frames → 30 frames)

Orcane

· General

- Hurtboxes tightened on jump, fall, land light, aerial lands, double jump, crouch, spot dodge, roll, tech roll, airdashes, forward air, back air, down air, dash attack, jab 1, parry success, side special air and up special teleport.

· Puddle

- 📢 Fixed bug that created a dormant second puddle by teleporting as a new puddle was created.

- CPU now highly prioritizes getting a puddle down onto the ground if one isn’t present.

Ultra Fishbunjin 3000

· General

- ECB width increased (50 → 60)

- Hurtboxes tightened on forward air.

- 📢 Additional sound effects added to grab, up throw, down throw, back throw, jab, techs, forward strong and side special.

· Side Special

- Can no longer fast fall during startup.

· Forward Air

- Keyframe timing adjusted.

- Previously, his legs were fully extended on the keyframe before the hitbox came out. With this adjustment, the hitbox now comes out on this keyframe and feels more intuitive. The keyframe timing on the rest of the animation was adjusted so this change doesn’t affect startup, active time, or endlag.

- Slightly reduced the hitbox range of the first two frames and slightly increased the hitbox range of the last three active frames.

· Up Tilt

- Hitboxes tightened.

The Watcher

· Added to the game.

Welltaro

· General

- Hurtboxes tightened on tumble, up strong, forward strong land, neutral special, neutral special air, and assist call.

· Neutral Air

- Filled in missing shading on character pixel art.

- Flame effects updated with completed pixel art.

· Forward Strong

- Filled in missing shading on character pixel art.

- Flame effects updated with completed pixel art.

· Back Air

- Flame effects updated.

- Frame timing adjusted (does not affect frame data).

Assists

Captain Viridian

· Pressing the assist button while Captain Viridian is active now allows you to flip your gravity back and forth.

· Duration increased (1 second → 1.5 seconds)

· Speed cap increased (1x terminal velocity → 1.25x terminal velocity)

· Fixed bug that threw an error into the console on KO after calling the assist.

Diogenes

· Damage to charge reduced (125 → 100)

· Slightly adjusted movement physics, resulting in moving further between jumps.

· Reduced startup and cooldown between leaps by 4 frames.

· Stats adjusted on falling hitbox (angle 361 →, 30, baseKnockback 65 → 55, knockbackGrowth 85 → 95, hitstop -1 → 20)

· Both hits can no longer reverse angle.

The Kid

· Damage to charge reduced (75 → 50)

Kragg

· Damage to charge increased (75 → 85)

Lea

· Damage to charge increased (90 → 95)

· Startup increased (22 → 24)

Nikandreos

· Hitbox sizes reduced.

· Startup increased by 1 frame.

· First hit damage reduced (6 → 1)

· Second hit stats adjusted (damage 14 → 10, knockbackGrowth 35 → 55, hitstop 20 → 14)

Niko

· Damage to charge reduced (100 → 90)

Octodad

📢 Throw now uses a programmatic hit instead of a hitbox, preventing instances where unexpected behavior could occur when throwing characters while pressed up against terrain.

Peppino

📢 Throw now uses a programmatic hit instead of a hitbox, preventing instances where unexpected behavior could occur when throwing characters while pressed up against terrain.

Pizza

· Paint duration increased (3 seconds → 5 seconds)

· knockbackGrowth increased (30 → 50)

Rhythm Doctor

· Damage to charge reduced (65 → 60)

Rockman

· No longer swings at teammates.

Super Hexagon

· Damage to charge increased (75 → 106)

· Hitbox size reduced.

Tankman

· Hitbox size reduced.

· knockbackGrowth reduced (75 → 70)

· Startup increased (8 → 13)

The Watcher

· Added to the game!

Welltaro

· Now fires three projectiles in a row while moving forward.

· Projectile size increased.

Stages

The Spire

· Death boundary raised by 30 pixels.

· Camera boundary raised by 30 pixels.

Custom Content

· Entity's "attachToFloor" method will no longer throw an error and no action will occur when passed a null floor structure.

Character Template v0.2.3

· https://github.com/Fraymakers/character-template/releases/tag/0.2.3

· Shield 2 “Clutch” Button Check Example

- Added to the character template, you can find the code example in Script and on Neutral Special.

· Ledge Climb

- The "ledge_climb" and "ledge_climb_in" animations were inappropriately swapped in the template. This is now corrected.

Note: Changes with a 📢 in front resulted from suggestions by our community!