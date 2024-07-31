Champion Shift Patch 1.1.1

Greetings Champions! New patch rolling through fixing some issues with the save data on older installs, as well as some needed balance changes to certain vehicular weapons. Also, more achievements!

GENERAL

New Steam Achievements for our latest Champion, Joan of Arc! If you have already fulfilled these achievements, then Steam should grant them automatically. If you're not receiving them, please restart the Steam Client!

BUG FIXES

The game was confusing an older data set with the new one, so every time you started the game, it would revert previously accomplished in-game achievements. We're very sorry for any inconveniences and frustration, the game should save and load all of your achievements correctly now.

Fixed a bug that was causing issues with reading save data correctly.

BALANCE CHANGES

Some long awaited changes to the vehicle weaponry. We lowered the initial base value, by about 50%, and adjusted the scaling to be more in tune with other abilities. You will still be able to stack all of the guns and ram bosses till their demise, but you will have to do so with more than a couple of points invested in those abilities. We hope this encourages more variety in ability selection.

TECH ABILITIES

Machine Gun: Damage adjusted to 45% [30% per level]

Forward Guns: Damage adjusted to 55% [35% per level]

Shotgun: Damage adjusted to 75% [40% per level]

JESSE JAMES

Outlaw Star: Damage adjusted to 75% [40% per level]

Thats all for now! We're aware of some issues occuring in multiplayer that we're looking to address, we hope to roll those fixes ASAP! Until then, keep on driving, Champions!