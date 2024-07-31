Version 0.5.0 now available, game is able to be completed!

Hello everyone!

I've just uploaded the most recent build of BSI to steam, and I'm glad to announce that the game is now able to be completed! As always, please let me know if you run into bugs or having balancing suggestions.

Originally, the final battles in the game were almost impossibly hard, but I've toned them down a little and allowed the player to save/heal/restock between them, which should help a lot. I'm still working on more mechanics that allow the player to grow the strength of their party, so missing those will make the combat seem harder than it will in the final, finished game. There is a way to talk your way out of fighting, which is tradition in this genre.

Additionally, I have added a short sex scene for Hygie and Rouge each. They are the only characters that will turn the player down if their Trust score is too low. Trust can be increased with the meal conversations.

All in all, the game is nearly at the finish line, but there's still a lot to do. The next main thing I'll be doing is adding in New Game+ and getting ready for the 1.0 launch. However, this game's not getting much interest (due to being a weird parody art project) so I'm a little concerned with how buggy the final game will be because of the lack of testers.

Also, regarding it being an art project, it definitely veered a little more that way than I originally intended. Sometimes games, like all media, have a personality of their own. I am however, very happy with the direction it's taken and I ended up investing more in this short little game than I intended to.

But all my games are weird and confusing, so hopefully people know what to expect.

Thanks,

ManlyMouseDan