Update Notes For July 31 2024

Coffee was rebalanced due to a really high value in early game

Portal bugs were fixed where sending money to many portals resulted in less money being output

Achievement progress for some tiles were fixed

Notes

I keep investigating the Linux build issues. In this delivery I'm sending AppImage and also a plain executable. Some people can get it working and some people don't, myself included as I configured a Linux machine to debug this.

I managed to get it working uncompressing the AppImage and then executing the executable manually, but when I bind it to steam it doesn't work.

I'll keep you guys updated.

Thanks for the support as always and my renewed apologies to Linux and steam deck users. A ticket was opened with Steam support to understand what happened as the game worked until a certain update on the steam's side.

As a super small note, I started digging into the idea of the new renderer for the game. At this point I may start making a small prototype of what it could look like but I want to fix the linux issue first if possible.