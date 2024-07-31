 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coin Factory update for 31 July 2024

Update Notes For July 31 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15217723 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Coffee was rebalanced due to a really high value in early game
  • Portal bugs were fixed where sending money to many portals resulted in less money being output
  • Achievement progress for some tiles were fixed

Notes

I keep investigating the Linux build issues. In this delivery I'm sending AppImage and also a plain executable. Some people can get it working and some people don't, myself included as I configured a Linux machine to debug this.
I managed to get it working uncompressing the AppImage and then executing the executable manually, but when I bind it to steam it doesn't work.
I'll keep you guys updated.

Thanks for the support as always and my renewed apologies to Linux and steam deck users. A ticket was opened with Steam support to understand what happened as the game worked until a certain update on the steam's side.

As a super small note, I started digging into the idea of the new renderer for the game. At this point I may start making a small prototype of what it could look like but I want to fix the linux issue first if possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2992501
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2992502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link