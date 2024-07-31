 Skip to content

Mind Over Magic update for 31 July 2024

Hotifx 2024-07-31: Relic hover info and XP change

Share · View all patches · Build 15217716 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 20:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Display Relic teaching bonuses on relevant hovers.
  • Graduate and Retire rituals now give the same XP bonus for Trials as Apprentice and Hire so that Relics gain that XP before dropping.

