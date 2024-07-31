- Display Relic teaching bonuses on relevant hovers.
- Graduate and Retire rituals now give the same XP bonus for Trials as Apprentice and Hire so that Relics gain that XP before dropping.
Mind Over Magic update for 31 July 2024
Hotifx 2024-07-31: Relic hover info and XP change
