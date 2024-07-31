Rise of the Village Hero - July Update

July Update Notes

This month, I've focused on enhancing the game through a series of updates and improvements across various categories. I focused primarily on testing stats for player and enemies and bosses and resources such as potions. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what has been tackled and improved in July:

Shops and Items

Inventory Additions:

o I have updated the shops throughout the dungeons and Warlington to ensure they buy whatever the player may have on him at the time. Dungeon Shop Adjustments:

o Lowest dungeon: Removed small health potions, added 10-20 medium health potions.

o Last shop after boss now buys items that I added that may not have. Item Adjustments:

o Created and named three new swords: "Blade of Dobroja Blue Sword," "Knights Valor," "Dobroja's Wrath."

o Ensured last shops buy Chaos, Rusty Sword, Razorwind.

o Removed leather greaves from the lowest dungeon floor.

o Swapped rewards for saving NPC and checked for Lucky Tooth reward consistency.

Character and Enemy Levels Level enemy adjustments based on tests:

o Increased Wizzard Necromancer boss’s level by 2.

o Increased cook trolls' level by 2.

o Adjusted trolls' levels based on players health for appropriate balancing.

o Adjusted orc bandits and shaman levels in Meadows by decreasing them by 1.

o Increased necromancer boss level by 2.

o Increased final boss level by 1.

o Adjusted skeleton levels in Caves: Brotherly Rescue quest (united vision for bridge skeletons, increased one skeleton by 1 level, increased helper by 1 level).

o Increased skeleton levels in "Stop Ritual" quest by 1 or 2.

o Leveled up skeleton next to chest in Caves by 2.

o Verified and fixed missing NPC saving quest with unique ID, rewarded with the worst pendant.

o Adjusted soldiers near abandoned camp by downgrading their level by 1 and increasing their range for group combat.

Testing and Fixing Visual Elements

Navigation and Map:

o Implemented nav mesh in Chapter 2 on itch.io update.

o Added map hints in Kingdom of Macin, Chapter 1, and Meadows with new UI for location guidance. Environmental adjustments and visual fixes:

o Recreated a similar waterfall from Caves in White Shallows.

o Made statue in White Shallows marketplace static to prevent walking through. Same statues were removed from the Warlington square for creating odd light reflections.

o Fixed the visible floor issue behind the ghost husband in the lower dungeon. Health Potions and Quests:

o Added more health potions and quests to White Shallows.

o Ensured medium health potions are sold by the potion seller in the dungeon level before the boss.

Additional Improvements Environmental and Aesthetic Enhancements:

o Tomb kings of Macin: Added new tombs next to each other to represent previous kings and their spouses. Future plans include a small UI detailing each ruling family's history.

o Kings Hall: Added additional assets and banners, showing visible damage.

o Assembly: Transformed the area where the fountain was into an assembly area, symbolizing where lords once sat.

o Marketplace of Kingdom of Macin: Added a marketplace at the bottom of the steps from Kings Hall, next to the waterfall. Gameplay and Narrative Adjustments:

o Removed food reward for completing Chapter 2, upon completion of the quest.

o Ensured proper quest flow for "Stop Ritual" and "Brotherly Rescue," including adjusted skeleton and helper levels. New Features:

o Map Hints: Added in Kingdom of Macin, Chapter 1, and Meadows with new UI for location guidance. For example, the tutorial man at the front of Warlington Castle tells you survivors have taken refuge in the small Keep, and the map hint guides you there.

o Interior Exploration: For the first time, added the ability to explore inside homes. One house is now explorable, - in Warlington first level- with more to be added in future updates. This changes navigation to dungeon levels, with a new interior scene for the Church planned for the next update to improve quest navigation and scene breakdown.

Thank you for your patience its been a challenging month as I had limited time to work on the game since summer holidays and all but happy with the update I was able to release, and will see you all at the next update in August.

As always if you have any feedback press F12 and drop a feedback form it will get to my trello!

Thank you to anyone who wishlisted my game and purchased it I greatly appreciate your support and helping me live my dream.

Silviu

Creator of Rise of the Village Hero

and Founder of solo dev studio Ludus Pax Studios