One Year Anniversary Update

In celebration of The Life of a Magical Circle's one year anniversary, I have released an update! The most common complaint about the game was its controls, so I have implemented a new, much simpler and more straight-forward control scheme that should be easy for all! The game now also supports playing with a controller or gamepad.

The original control scheme can still be used via a toggle in the options menu.

The game's soundtrack will be available for purchase very soon for those who would like to support me.

Check out my YouTube channel if you want to see what's up with my next game.

Thanks for playing!