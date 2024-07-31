 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR The Life of a Magical Circle update for 31 July 2024

One Year Anniversary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15217535 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 20:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In celebration of The Life of a Magical Circle's one year anniversary, I have released an update! The most common complaint about the game was its controls, so I have implemented a new, much simpler and more straight-forward control scheme that should be easy for all! The game now also supports playing with a controller or gamepad.

The original control scheme can still be used via a toggle in the options menu.

The game's soundtrack will be available for purchase very soon for those who would like to support me.

Check out my YouTube channel if you want to see what's up with my next game.

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2408891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link