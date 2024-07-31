 Skip to content

PEAK.53 update for 31 July 2024

P53:MONARCH HOTFIX/BUGS

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick notes/community requests.

Increased prone/speed(up and down).
Changed Icons(552, 552SD).
Added Inputs on UI, for Night Vision.
Crosshair transparency changes.

Moved the INK CORP spawn location on XROADS.
Modular weapons and explosion sound changes.
Lowered weapon sound range.
Added ability to change Post Process settings in menu.
Tanker 12 stairs/collision fixes.
Tanker 12 P53 team spawn changes.
BRUSH INK CORP team spawn changes.
AURORA grenade collision issues fixed.
MALL grenade collision issues fixed.

Name tag changes for teammates (The old team name tag system).

