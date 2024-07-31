 Skip to content

BioGun update for 31 July 2024

Patch for Linux and Russian Localization adjustements.

Last edited 31 July 2024 – 20:09:08 UTC

We aren't sure why the Linux version was not booting up correctly. We've reexported the linux version in hopes to have the game launch correctly.

  • ReExported Linux version.
  • updated localization for Russian.

