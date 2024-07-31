mid week patch for internal testing of save char data and various wip features,
also large framerate increase to darbys map.
ZombieSquad Playtest update for 31 July 2024
1.76.07 darby's framerate improvements and more.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
mid week patch for internal testing of save char data and various wip features,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2129941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update