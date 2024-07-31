 Skip to content

ZombieSquad Playtest update for 31 July 2024

1.76.07 darby's framerate improvements and more.

Last edited 31 July 2024

mid week patch for internal testing of save char data and various wip features,
also large framerate increase to darbys map.

