Makari-Hari - Soaked Skies is out now!

To the Crown Mages,
The latest update for Astatos is here! This update includes this month’s Hero Skin, along with some additional player titles.
Over the past month we’ve been making progress on Cascade Trial along with playtesting the first half of Chapter II. With some of the story team taking breaks this month, we’ve been reviewing the completed content and fixing typos and bugs.
For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.12, please read on below.
- From the team at Studio Klondike
New Content
- 12 new player titles have been added along with a new Hero Pack I category. We held back on releasing these until we felt confident that we could pick titles that are relevant to those character’s stories. Note: The unlock conditions for these player titles will take into account actions made prior to this update.
- A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.
- Makari-Hari - Soaked Skies
Changed files in this update