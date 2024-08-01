Makari-Hari - Soaked Skies is out now!

To the Crown Mages,

The latest update for Astatos is here! This update includes this month’s Hero Skin, along with some additional player titles.



Over the past month we’ve been making progress on Cascade Trial along with playtesting the first half of Chapter II. With some of the story team taking breaks this month, we’ve been reviewing the completed content and fixing typos and bugs.

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.12, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike

New Content