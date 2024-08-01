 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astatos update for 1 August 2024

Makari-Hari - Soaked Skies is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 15216970 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 00:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To the Crown Mages,

The latest update for Astatos is here! This update includes this month’s Hero Skin, along with some additional player titles.


Over the past month we’ve been making progress on Cascade Trial along with playtesting the first half of Chapter II. With some of the story team taking breaks this month, we’ve been reviewing the completed content and fixing typos and bugs.

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.12, please read on below.

  • From the team at Studio Klondike

New Content

  • 12 new player titles have been added along with a new Hero Pack I category. We held back on releasing these until we felt confident that we could pick titles that are relevant to those character’s stories. Note: The unlock conditions for these player titles will take into account actions made prior to this update.
  • A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.
  • Makari-Hari - Soaked Skies

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Astatos Windows Depot 1430971
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Astatos macOS Depot 1430972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link