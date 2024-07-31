 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Writeway update for 31 July 2024

Update Notes for july 31

Share · View all patches · Build 15216905 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 19:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friendships can be some of the most valuable treasures in our lives. At this seasonal midpoint, it's a great time to reflect on the experiences you've shared with a close friend. Visit Discover > Writing Meditations > Memories in the Writeway app to find "Friendship Memories". This update addresses an issue in which the soft keyboard did not reopen as expected after using certain commands.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2736741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link