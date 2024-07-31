Friendships can be some of the most valuable treasures in our lives. At this seasonal midpoint, it's a great time to reflect on the experiences you've shared with a close friend. Visit Discover > Writing Meditations > Memories in the Writeway app to find "Friendship Memories". This update addresses an issue in which the soft keyboard did not reopen as expected after using certain commands.
Writeway update for 31 July 2024
Update Notes for july 31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2736741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update