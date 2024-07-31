 Skip to content

The Last Ramparts update for 31 July 2024

Version 46 | Different Character Stats

Now Characters Aren't Just Cosmetic.

Chopper - Twice The health but is slower
V - Less health but faster sprint speed
Vexer - Less health but faster walk speed

Mother, rhythm and tick remain Unchanged

