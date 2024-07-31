Version 46 | Different Character Stats

Now Characters Aren't Just Cosmetic.
Chopper - Twice The health but is slower
V - Less health but faster sprint speed
Vexer - Less health but faster walk speed
Mother, rhythm and tick remain Unchanged
