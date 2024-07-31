1.2.1.0 Change Log

1.2.1.0 Patch Changelog

General Changes

Manual has been updated to 1.2.1.0 - If you can't access the manual in the program, you can reach it here, or on Discord: https://github.com/Nornec/Midinous-Issues

LEDs now pulse with light when hit with a pulse from the logic network. It wasn't really clear whether they were being activated even though they were, just activating/deactivating ridiculously fast. Now they'll light up briefly when hit with a momentary logic pulse.

The logic indicator on non-logic Points will now flash as a pulse as well. As with the LEDs activating on the logic network, its behavior was not clear enough.

The "Copy Properties" button at the top of the properties pane now sets the default values for new points as well as its normal function (putting data into a buffer for use in pasting to other points). Simply hit the button on the desired Point whose properties you want to be the default for new Points of that type.

The EULA has been changed to be less restrictive, and the demo EULA now matches the main application EULA. Major changes: you can't sell content packs with project files for Midinous, but whatever composition or MIDI file you make with the data from Midinous is your IP and is explicitly not the property of Midinous or I. I also explicitly state that you're free to use this on any computers you own without restriction.

Grid points representing quarter notes at 1x zoom now have a different size than other points when zooming in. This is to help alignment when zoomed in far. Zoom out functionality has not been changed.

Fixes

MacOS: Mac didn't get the last update. This will update you fully.

Patched a bug with how Midinous processes external clock. It now works as it did, by only starting and stopping when it detects the associated transport message. I have not yet figured out the best way to calculate external clock received. For now, set the Midinous project tempo to your host's tempo before pressing play.

Fixed a crash that happened when there was no point with ID 0 placed

Fixed a crash that would sometimes happen when there were no previous Points in a chain of Points

Fixed a crash related to copying points while the sequence was active

Fixed a crash related to untitled/unsaved projects being open and worked on for too long

Fixed an issue where autosaves for untitled projects didn't have any data

That pesky camera bug (where it would set the camera to the minimum coordinates possible (in the billions!) should hopefully be fixed now. Deleting the settings file and restarting Midinous seemed to fix this for most folks before this update.

Fixed a bug that didn't allow you to set the same key for the control/command modifiers as the regular keys. It would set the other control to "none"

Fixed a graphical issue with the width of tooltips when hovering over points with relative values

Hey y'all! Thanks to your support, Midinous made it to the MIDI Innovation Awards finals! Tomorrow I will be presenting my product to a panel of judges. I also want to apologize to folks who had pretty critical issues go unfixed for so long. As much as I wanted Midinous to support me full time, it wasn't working out and I needed to get a part time job. I'm okay with that, just means I have less time to devote to the product. But regardless, here's a much needed update to fix some crashes and issues that have plagued the 1.2 version of the program.

Once things calm down I'll get to work on new features to cap off the year hopefully on a good note. I'd like to stick to as many of the items on my roadmap as I can! I may not get to them all but that's ok. Midinous is in a great place right now and I would be okay stopping development tomorrow (pending bugs heh) if I had to. It's grown into a software that I see being used by so many creatives and would-be musicians and it's lovely when people share their work. I hope your summer is treating you well, wherever you may be. See you on the Discord!