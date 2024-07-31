Patch notes - v0.8.61

Patch Notes - Steam v0.8.61
Advanced Combat:
- Bugfix: Starting tooltip for skill 'Marked' is updated when first inflicted.
Inventory:
- Bugfix: Various errors when attempting to use buttons without an item selected.
Kingdom:
- Optimization: Conquering now caps each sides troop limit simulation to 1 million.
- Bugfix: Earned module experience for conquering fixed.
- Note: Any user found above kingdom level 33, has been reset to level 33 for this patch.
Miscellaneous:
- Change: Offline progress for projects no longer shows projects that don't gain any levels.
- Bugfix: Settings now defaults to the game tab.
- Bugfix: Other characters now properly load correct icons.
Changed files in this update