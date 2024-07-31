 Skip to content

Multi Idle update for 31 July 2024

Patch notes - v0.8.61

Patch notes - v0.8.61 · Build 15216620 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 18:46:07 UTC

Advanced Combat:

  • Bugfix: Starting tooltip for skill 'Marked' is updated when first inflicted.

Inventory:

  • Bugfix: Various errors when attempting to use buttons without an item selected.

Kingdom:

  • Optimization: Conquering now caps each sides troop limit simulation to 1 million.
  • Bugfix: Earned module experience for conquering fixed.
  • Note: Any user found above kingdom level 33, has been reset to level 33 for this patch.

Miscellaneous:

  • Change: Offline progress for projects no longer shows projects that don't gain any levels.
  • Bugfix: Settings now defaults to the game tab.
  • Bugfix: Other characters now properly load correct icons.

