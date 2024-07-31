Boss Rush Soup - All Challenges now OUT!

The final challenge in Trenches Boss Rush Soup is OUT NOW!

(I wonder who the boss could be ???)

After finishing the base game head to the Under City to go and visit Trench and see what he has cooking!

Each challenge has it's own surprise new boss at the end of it bringing the total number of bosses in Frogmonster to 32! It's been a blast creating all of these and I am proud of every one of them. Which one's have been your favorite?

Hope you enjoy and let me know what you think of the final soup!

Also Bugfixes!

Weapon wheel now no longer moves camera when using

Small performance improvements

Just want to take a moment to thank everyone who has played / shared my game. Being an indie dev is tough and spreading the word is the best way to help me out!

So just wanna say thanks!

-Ben