[New Build!] v7.0037: Prom Tiaras & Pursuing Ratios

Share · View all patches · Build 15216522 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 19:09:27 UTC by Wendy

New build (v7.0019), available now on the main page!

MAJOR CHANGES

Removed extra instance of Prom Tiara so it doesn’t show up twice (to wear your Prom Tiara, put on the clothing item!)

You can now ask Sawyer to pursue you less often (via the “About you pursuing me…” option)

Campus Set light filters no longer stick around after leaving set

Fixed Prom Tiara lingering when you unequip the item!

Laila no longer mistakenly accuses you of cheating on her when you two are non-exclusive

Bartending now correctly unlocks for all 3 levels during the Gatsby party and during Sawyer’s BDSM party

Laila will now correctly break up with you if you cheat on her

Hex’s sexytime items now no longer appear on top of the rest of his clothes (except his collar)

[TENTATIVE] Prom filter should no longer stick around after boinking your prom date & waking up in the morning

MINOR CHANGES

Who won Prom Royalty now shows up in your Memories!

Fixed a pronouns bug in Plutonium’s dialogue

Added Sawyer’s customized vote-for-his-fave Prom Royalty quest into the Quest Log.

Updated Bartending so Act 2 characters only appear during Act 2 bartending

Made minor language changes to Melyssa & Veronika for the DIK Spare Room quest

Laila’s breakup option has been moved to Partner Chat

Formatting for poly relationships now has correct spacing (X and X and X etc)

Laila no longer mentions herself during some pre-Final Girl Ball dialogue

No more duplicate characters waiting outside your dorm room if they’re inside your dorm room via the Dorm Key (lmk if this breaks anything unanticipated!)

As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333

[ONGOING STUFF]

As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! Y'all rule, Student Disembody!!!!!!!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium