MAJOR UPDATE: 8 LANGUAGES ADDED

Hello! We're excited to release version 0.3.19, featuring a host of updates including support for 8 new languages and numerous other enhancements. Here's everything included:
Updates
- Added full game translation for 8 different languages: Italian, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Chinese (Simplified), Ukrainian and Russian.
- Updated Home Arrow to make it less distracting.
- Increased size of some fonts to make them more visible.
- Now pigs doesn't deal damage anymore when running away.
- Now Pork Rind bullets don't transform Heart Lizard and Goblin and target damage enemies first, not bosses.
- Improved areas of push backs upon level up and revive.
- Removed the text saying "2x Rewards" in Achievements menu and in Daily Challenges.
- Updated Daily challenges so that the ones that must be completed in one run now don't show progress bar and text but a simple purple bar.
- Various other minor changes and adjustments.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with Recipe menu seemingly crashing when pressing Tab or Q key.
- Fixed bug causing level up to break a build upon resuming.
- Fixed level up exploit that allowed to keep leveling up upon resuming a game.
- Fixed a small bug causing push back upon revive to sometimes swirl enemies around.
- Fixed "Kill nnn monsters" Achievements, they are now incremental.
- Reduced flickering in certain game areas / circumstances.
- Various other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update