 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Pizza Hero update for 31 July 2024

MAJOR UPDATE: 8 LANGUAGES ADDED

Share · View all patches · Build 15216269 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We're excited to release version 0.3.19, featuring a host of updates including support for 8 new languages and numerous other enhancements. Here's everything included:

Updates
  • Added full game translation for 8 different languages: Italian, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Chinese (Simplified), Ukrainian and Russian.
  • Updated Home Arrow to make it less distracting.
  • Increased size of some fonts to make them more visible.
  • Now pigs doesn't deal damage anymore when running away.
  • Now Pork Rind bullets don't transform Heart Lizard and Goblin and target damage enemies first, not bosses.
  • Improved areas of push backs upon level up and revive.
  • Removed the text saying "2x Rewards" in Achievements menu and in Daily Challenges.
  • Updated Daily challenges so that the ones that must be completed in one run now don't show progress bar and text but a simple purple bar.
  • Various other minor changes and adjustments.
Fixes
  • Fixed issue with Recipe menu seemingly crashing when pressing Tab or Q key.
  • Fixed bug causing level up to break a build upon resuming.
  • Fixed level up exploit that allowed to keep leveling up upon resuming a game.
  • Fixed a small bug causing push back upon revive to sometimes swirl enemies around.
  • Fixed "Kill nnn monsters" Achievements, they are now incremental.
  • Reduced flickering in certain game areas / circumstances.
  • Various other minor fixes.

WISHLIST THE NEXT GAME FROM ASTRO HOUND STUDIOS 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3051480/Disposition/?curator_clanid=45088963

Changed files in this update

Depot 2202771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link