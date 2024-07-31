Evil Hunt Update Post

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hunters!

We're excited to share the latest updates to Evil Hunt! We've been hard at work improving your gameplay experience, and here's a breakdown of what's new:

Technical Fixes

• Fixed crashes when moving the mouse out of fullscreen mode.

• Fixed crashes during mission summary.

• Fixed incorrect character display for other players.

• Fixed errors when rejoining the same lobby.

• Fixed game crashes caused by using lightswitches in the small house.

Gameplay Mechanics

• Equipment can now be mapped to number keys (1, 2, 3, 4).

• Ghost haunting has been overhauled.

• The game now ends only when all players are dead.

• Dead players will have a grey overlay screen and can still move but cannot interact.

• "Laser Grid" terminology has been unified.

• Backward walking has been fixed.

• Sanity safe zone size has been increased.

• Introduction by the IFU. Banners were placed at the headquarters and in the headquarters

Ghosts and Environment

• The ghost in the Laser Grid is now green and correctly sized.

• Trigger probabilities for Laser Grids and motion sensors have been adjusted.

• Ghost interactions have been reduced.

• Ghost haunting now affects all players, not just the host.

• Events are now reliably experienced by all players.

New Features

• New achievement: Connect your game to Steam.

• Sanity pills have been implemented.

Additional Improvements

• Issues with the fuse box in the small and big house are being fixed.

• The motion sensor (Laser Grid Projector Medium) can now be picked up reliably.

We're continually working to improve the game and welcome your feedback!

Stay vigilant, Hunters! The Evil Hunt Team

As promised, all these new features and improvements will also be available to you with the next major update.