Into The Flames Summer Update!

Bug Fixes

Fixed clients joining late, and not hearing people breathing with SCBA Mask On

Fixed being able to change Squad 2 skin to unintended skins

Fixed Victims not spawning

Fixed Medical Trauma Treatment [ Splint / Torniquets] being switched

Fixed smoke not clearing from brush fire at station 3 highway

Fixed Dispatched Mode [ Pending calls dispatching themselves]

fixed hard to put out fire 4 Redding Lane

SCBA

Added Low air bell alarm [ Activates when air hits 17 percent left]

UI

Removed the Role from being visible from the general hud [Reduces Clutter]

Removed Yellow Passenger border when riding in vehicles

Low air warning on hud is now red with black font

Removed Primary / Secondary Tool Text on hud [ Reduces Clutter]

Fire Stations

Station 9 added at boat base

Medical Calls

Added Medicals calls back as independent emergencies

at least 3 per station area for now

some internal, some external.

at least 2 are unexpected

Total of 25 new Medical call locations

Map Additions

Station 1 Area expanded

Station 2 Farm area

Station 6 Industrial Area

Station 7 Military Base

Parachute Character

Changed Color Scheme / Removed Forestry Tools attached to him

Helicopter

Added First Person passenger seats

Added First Person camera view when pilot [ Change camera button]

New Emergency Locations

Station 1 "Strip mall A" Includes 3, type 3 commercial buildings that can be fully involved.

Station 1 Church

Station 2 Farm House

Station 2 Farm Barn A

Station 2 Farm Field

More

Traffic

Added Traffic to some neighborhoods

Achievements

Updated smaller road fires to unlock car fire achievement

Host Options

Added option to max all hydrants to blue tops

Other Changes

Changes

Removed old lines at station 1

Fixed fire not spawning at 1300 peach ave

Replaced doors on Canton Garage fire to be able to properly remove smoke

Added line of code that is for whatever reason the victim gets stuck on player, hitting the drop tool button will remove them

Removed bugged telephone poles in 1 local

Removed Audio modding

Removed mod directory button as there is no longer a need for it

Fixed Command UI appearing in drone mode without being in command

Fixed not being able to change quint 1's stick color

Fixed instructor mode not showing rooms

Added instructor mode button to Cad. Need you be host + instructor mode needs to be enabled

Added proper skin to Rescue 6

Fixed Headlights, turn signals, and running lights on Rescue 5

Added Scene lights to Rescue 4/5

Fixed Patient not being able to be treated by second provider after exiting menu. [ Unable to test]

Fixed Hazmat call in station 6 area

Added Fire potential to Station 6 Industrial Hazmat

Changed color of hazmat leak to a brighter color

Added new details to Station 6 hazmat area

Added Role Assignment Board to Station 9

Added Potential for Victims / Hazmat at Station 2 Gas Station

Adjusted Speed of Engine 3

Added proper UV mapped model for Rescue 6

Restored Drafting

Fixed mesh missing pieces on Ladder 3 / Tower 2

Fixed Rescue 5 mirrors alignment

Fixed dispatch mode

increased speed of Engine 3

Fixed Tiller not being able to change stick colors

Fixed floating Benches at prison

Fixed Being able to wear DLC unreleased outfits

Fixed Ai spawning on emergencies