Into The Flames Summer Update!

Bug Fixes
Fixed clients joining late, and not hearing people breathing with SCBA Mask On
Fixed being able to change Squad 2 skin to unintended skins
Fixed Victims not spawning
Fixed Medical Trauma Treatment [ Splint / Torniquets] being switched
Fixed smoke not clearing from brush fire at station 3 highway
Fixed Dispatched Mode [ Pending calls dispatching themselves]
fixed hard to put out fire 4 Redding Lane
SCBA
Added Low air bell alarm [ Activates when air hits 17 percent left]
UI
Removed the Role from being visible from the general hud [Reduces Clutter]
Removed Yellow Passenger border when riding in vehicles
Low air warning on hud is now red with black font
Removed Primary / Secondary Tool Text on hud [ Reduces Clutter]
Fire Stations
Station 9 added at boat base
Medical Calls
Added Medicals calls back as independent emergencies
at least 3 per station area for now
some internal, some external.
at least 2 are unexpected
Total of 25 new Medical call locations
Map Additions
Station 1 Area expanded
Station 2 Farm area
Station 6 Industrial Area
Station 7 Military Base
Parachute Character
Changed Color Scheme / Removed Forestry Tools attached to him
Helicopter
Added First Person passenger seats
Added First Person camera view when pilot [ Change camera button]
New Emergency Locations
Station 1 "Strip mall A" Includes 3, type 3 commercial buildings that can be fully involved.
Station 1 Church
Station 2 Farm House
Station 2 Farm Barn A
Station 2 Farm Field
- More
Traffic
Added Traffic to some neighborhoods
Achievements
Updated smaller road fires to unlock car fire achievement
Host Options
Added option to max all hydrants to blue tops
Other Changes
Changes
Removed old lines at station 1
Fixed fire not spawning at 1300 peach ave
Replaced doors on Canton Garage fire to be able to properly remove smoke
Added line of code that is for whatever reason the victim gets stuck on player, hitting the drop tool button will remove them
Removed bugged telephone poles in 1 local
Removed Audio modding
Removed mod directory button as there is no longer a need for it
Fixed Command UI appearing in drone mode without being in command
Fixed not being able to change quint 1's stick color
Fixed instructor mode not showing rooms
Added instructor mode button to Cad. Need you be host + instructor mode needs to be enabled
Added proper skin to Rescue 6
Fixed Headlights, turn signals, and running lights on Rescue 5
Added Scene lights to Rescue 4/5
Fixed Patient not being able to be treated by second provider after exiting menu. [ Unable to test]
Fixed Hazmat call in station 6 area
Added Fire potential to Station 6 Industrial Hazmat
Changed color of hazmat leak to a brighter color
Added new details to Station 6 hazmat area
Added Role Assignment Board to Station 9
Added Potential for Victims / Hazmat at Station 2 Gas Station
Adjusted Speed of Engine 3
Added proper UV mapped model for Rescue 6
Restored Drafting
Fixed mesh missing pieces on Ladder 3 / Tower 2
Fixed Rescue 5 mirrors alignment
Fixed dispatch mode
increased speed of Engine 3
Fixed Tiller not being able to change stick colors
Fixed floating Benches at prison
Fixed Being able to wear DLC unreleased outfits
Fixed Ai spawning on emergencies
Changed files in this update