Patch 11.1 - Updated Steam Achievements, Arcade Rewards, Bug Fixes

What's Happening with Achievements?

As you may have noticed, achievements are constantly being deleted and replaced with newer ones. Do not fear, the newer ones are here to stay. The reasoning for these changes are that the old achievements were implemented in a rushed fashion, where they were too easy to get, resulting in minimal effort and playtime for 100%-ing Rocky Mayhem. Therefore, until I'm satisfied, the old achievements will be flushed out every now and then and replaced with new ones at some point.

RESCUE OPERATIONS PATCH NOTES

New

Added 11 Steam Achievements

Changes

You can now claim rewards after clearing Small Mine

Removed 21 Steam Achievements

Updated 4 Steam Achievements

Fixes