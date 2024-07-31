 Skip to content

Rocky Mayhem update for 31 July 2024

Patch 11.1 - Updated Steam Achievements, Arcade Rewards, Bug Fixes

Patch 11.1 - Build 15216019 - Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's Happening with Achievements?

As you may have noticed, achievements are constantly being deleted and replaced with newer ones. Do not fear, the newer ones are here to stay. The reasoning for these changes are that the old achievements were implemented in a rushed fashion, where they were too easy to get, resulting in minimal effort and playtime for 100%-ing Rocky Mayhem. Therefore, until I'm satisfied, the old achievements will be flushed out every now and then and replaced with new ones at some point.

RESCUE OPERATIONS PATCH NOTES

New
  • Added 11 Steam Achievements
Changes
  • You can now claim rewards after clearing Small Mine
  • Removed 21 Steam Achievements
  • Updated 4 Steam Achievements
Fixes
  • Fixed issue causing the ship to fly through the map

