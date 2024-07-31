Friday News!

Hello!
New beta update out!
This week we can finaly update the Beta, We now have Horns aswell as a much changed Dirt fill Indicator, however the dozers and graders will get a diffrent one that is being worked on becuse the one we have now doesnt make sense for the dozers or graders,
there are also some stuff like the Attachment buckets being broken but those are being worked on aswell as continued improvments to all vehicles, but this patch contains so much improvments in other areas its worth updating while we fix that stuff
ːsteamhappyː
Changelog beta patch 0.25.1806
- Reworked Fillindicator
- Reworked what money is displayed
- Filling buckets is easier
- Better control over Dirt in buckets
- Way less dirt "deletion" with any buckets (especially loaders)
- No more spill unless at a extreme angle or when overfilling
- Most prices reworked in the store
- Quests are fixed and now work
- Work RPM is now a thing for excavators
- Reworked tire textures
- Fixed some crash issues
- Renamed some of the Excavators
- Manager can now transfer money
- Reworked backend MP things
- New controls for Hydrostatic gears
- Added Horn
- Added hydraulic sound
- Added dirt sound
- Other smaller issues
Known Issues beta patch 0.25.1806
- Incorrect wheel size for clients
- Other load in issues for clients
- Attachment buckets are broken
- GPS not visible for clients
We have created a new group on Discord called #known-issues that you are welcome to read through before submitting a bug report. We will try to keep it updated with the bugs we've received and are working on so that you can stay informed.
BUG REPORTS:
Here’s a reminder on how to do send in your Bug Report:
Please send your reports directly to: bugreport@northmoddingcompany.com
For Game Crashes: Please zip the crash report folder and include it as an attachment in your email. You can find the crash report folder at C:\Users\%username%\AppData\Local\OutOfOre\Saved\Crashes (copy and paste this path into your file browser and zip the content).
Email Format:
Subject:
Brief description of the issue.
Email Body:
System Information: (Optional, but helpful) Include your device, OS, graphics card, etc.
Bug Description: What's going wrong? Be as detailed as possible.
Steps to Reproduce: Guide us on how to see the issue ourselves. Videos/Screenshots are greatly appreciated!
This method will help us more efficiently track and fix issues, enhancing your gaming experience. For any questions, feel free to reach out. Thanks for your continuous support and feedback!
REMINDER ON HOW TO JOIN THE BETA:
Right click on the game in your steam library,
Press "properties"
Press "betas,
Enter "diggydiggyhole" as a code
Join the beta!
And don't forget, if you want to see your world's screenshot featured on our TikTok account, "Out Of Ore," use the hashtag #TIKTOKPOST when sharing it in the Discord group ooo-screenshots.
Best Regards,
Christian & The Team
Changed depots in internaltest branch