Friday News!

Hello!

New beta update out!

This week we can finaly update the Beta, We now have Horns aswell as a much changed Dirt fill Indicator, however the dozers and graders will get a diffrent one that is being worked on becuse the one we have now doesnt make sense for the dozers or graders,

there are also some stuff like the Attachment buckets being broken but those are being worked on aswell as continued improvments to all vehicles, but this patch contains so much improvments in other areas its worth updating while we fix that stuff

Changelog beta patch 0.25.1806

Reworked Fillindicator

Reworked what money is displayed

Filling buckets is easier

Better control over Dirt in buckets

Way less dirt "deletion" with any buckets (especially loaders)

No more spill unless at a extreme angle or when overfilling

Most prices reworked in the store

Quests are fixed and now work

Work RPM is now a thing for excavators

Reworked tire textures

Fixed some crash issues

Renamed some of the Excavators

Manager can now transfer money

Reworked backend MP things

New controls for Hydrostatic gears

Added Horn

Added hydraulic sound

Added dirt sound

Other smaller issues

Known Issues beta patch 0.25.1806

Incorrect wheel size for clients

Other load in issues for clients

Attachment buckets are broken

GPS not visible for clients

We have created a new group on Discord called #known-issues that you are welcome to read through before submitting a bug report. We will try to keep it updated with the bugs we've received and are working on so that you can stay informed.

BUG REPORTS:

Here’s a reminder on how to do send in your Bug Report:

Please send your reports directly to: bugreport@northmoddingcompany.com

For Game Crashes: Please zip the crash report folder and include it as an attachment in your email. You can find the crash report folder at C:\Users\%username%\AppData\Local\OutOfOre\Saved\Crashes (copy and paste this path into your file browser and zip the content).

Email Format:

Subject:

Brief description of the issue.

Email Body:

System Information: (Optional, but helpful) Include your device, OS, graphics card, etc.

Bug Description: What's going wrong? Be as detailed as possible.

Steps to Reproduce: Guide us on how to see the issue ourselves. Videos/Screenshots are greatly appreciated!

This method will help us more efficiently track and fix issues, enhancing your gaming experience. For any questions, feel free to reach out. Thanks for your continuous support and feedback!

REMINDER ON HOW TO JOIN THE BETA:

Right click on the game in your steam library,

Press "properties"

Press "betas,

Enter "diggydiggyhole" as a code

Join the beta!

And don't forget, if you want to see your world's screenshot featured on our TikTok account, "Out Of Ore," use the hashtag #TIKTOKPOST when sharing it in the Discord group ooo-screenshots.

Best Regards,

Christian & The Team