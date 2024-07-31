Game Patch (v0.3.90)

Hey all!

Just a small update to fix a fairly major bug that was preventing people with old save files from playing the game. Anyone who missed the save transfer period (Jan 24 - July 24) that tried playing the game would run into the issue of levels loading incorrectly. This has now been fixed, and your save will have been flushed. In order to get your scores back, simply view the leaderboard for each level. Doing this will download your current server PB and set it locally.

Sorry to everyone who ran into the issue, and a huge thanks to the people that pointed it out to me! <3