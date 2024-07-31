-final boss (act 4) adjusted to correctly trigger player loss condition
-final boss now moves 1 tile per round in second phase. total 9 rounds needed to reach player loss condition.
-dune reaver and boreal missions adjusted to exclude castle and military camp quests specific to rune guardians
-RG pooling adjusted lives count
-ORX sniper and besieger damage STR scaling reduced
ORX update for 31 July 2024
ORX v0.13.0.19
