나 홀로 학교에서 update for 31 July 2024

Urgent Patch: I have added a windowed mode.

Share · View all patches · Build 15215173 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 17:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Press Alt + Enter to enjoy the game in your desired screen mode
Thank you~

Changed files in this update

