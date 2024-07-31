New Features and Changes!

We're excited to announce the latest update for our game! Here's what's new:

Amber Glaze Mango Removal: The Amber Glaze Mango is no longer available in drops. This special item could only be obtained during the first 48 hours after the game's release and has been removed to maintain a unique experience for early players.

New Hidden Timer for Special Drops: We've introduced a new secret timer that determines when special drops can occur. It will be an unexpected surprise during your gameplay!

Three New Special Mangoes: Discover the new special mangoes hidden in the game! Each one has unique properties. It will be a challenge to find them all!

Thank you for your continued support! We look forward to hearing your thoughts on these new features. Enjoy the game!