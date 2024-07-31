1.179.0 Release Notes

Match Play Limited Time Coin Room Game Coming Soon!
- Match play has entered the coin rooms
- Find a quick match against someone worldwide and go head to head until the end
First Book Open Tournament
- First Book is on a mission to ensure that all children can succeed by removing barriers to equitable education.
- Tournament entry is U.S. only and will be played on Congressional CTTH
- Runs 8/1 - 8/31
- Receive a free bucket hat for entering the tournament
Animation Bug Fixes
- Improved putting swing animation
- Fixed an issue where using the swing circle too quickly caused the player not to go into backswing pose
- Fixed visual of hands on putter in reverse view
- Fixed animation going to 100% swing power pose when using less than 100% power on pitch, chip, and flop
- Fixed an alignment issue where switching to chip swing type had the club not meeting the ball position
- Fixed an issue where it looked like player was choking up on clubs in follow-through
- Fixed an issue causing player to take a full swing with a putter on the green
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a visual issue where Showdown rules text would be overlapped by top tabs
- Fixed a visual issue with Cuater Between The Lines Club causing it to appear all white
- Fixed an issue where the player hands would go off screen in some cases when equipping a glove
- Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes going into a default pose when equipping apparel
- Fixed an issue where new players were facing increased disconnections
- Fixed an issue on Desktop causing Wolf Creek Hole 2 tees to appear cut off
Red Hot Showdown
- Crank up the hot in a new Showdown
- Grab the Red Hot Hat in the Pro Shop
Topgolf Gloves
- Three new Topgolf gloves are now live in the Pro Shop
- Zebra
- Cheetah
- Blue checkered
