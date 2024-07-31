 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 31 July 2024

1.179.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15215009 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 20:33:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Match Play Limited Time Coin Room Game Coming Soon!

  • Match play has entered the coin rooms
  • Find a quick match against someone worldwide and go head to head until the end

First Book Open Tournament

  • First Book is on a mission to ensure that all children can succeed by removing barriers to equitable education.
  • Tournament entry is U.S. only and will be played on Congressional CTTH
  • Runs 8/1 - 8/31
  • Receive a free bucket hat for entering the tournament

Animation Bug Fixes

  • Improved putting swing animation
  • Fixed an issue where using the swing circle too quickly caused the player not to go into backswing pose
  • Fixed visual of hands on putter in reverse view
  • Fixed animation going to 100% swing power pose when using less than 100% power on pitch, chip, and flop
  • Fixed an alignment issue where switching to chip swing type had the club not meeting the ball position
  • Fixed an issue where it looked like player was choking up on clubs in follow-through
  • Fixed an issue causing player to take a full swing with a putter on the green

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a visual issue where Showdown rules text would be overlapped by top tabs
  • Fixed a visual issue with Cuater Between The Lines Club causing it to appear all white
  • Fixed an issue where the player hands would go off screen in some cases when equipping a glove
  • Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes going into a default pose when equipping apparel
  • Fixed an issue where new players were facing increased disconnections
  • Fixed an issue on Desktop causing Wolf Creek Hole 2 tees to appear cut off

Red Hot Showdown

  • Crank up the hot in a new Showdown
  • Grab the Red Hot Hat in the Pro Shop

Topgolf Gloves

  • Three new Topgolf gloves are now live in the Pro Shop
  • Zebra
  • Cheetah
  • Blue checkered

