九尾异神录 The Nine Tailed Celestial Fox update for 31 July 2024

Version 1.63 EA Daily Update: Show the influent of map type in battle fight

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Show the influent of map type in battle fight
2.Immortals below level 10 fight with weapons. not spells any more. beacuse they considered didn't master the magic power fully.
3.Demon main skill the demon path learned 100 pecent will not be killed even by deity.

