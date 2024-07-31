1.Show the influent of map type in battle fight
2.Immortals below level 10 fight with weapons. not spells any more. beacuse they considered didn't master the magic power fully.
3.Demon main skill the demon path learned 100 pecent will not be killed even by deity.
九尾异神录 The Nine Tailed Celestial Fox update for 31 July 2024
Version 1.63 EA Daily Update: Show the influent of map type in battle fight
1.Show the influent of map type in battle fight
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update