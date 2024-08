Share · View all patches · Build 15214831 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 16:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Add: "Statistics" section in the main menu to track your progress

Add: WIP goal sound into Oasi Stadium

Add: WIP ambient sound into Artic Wind Stadium

Add: Music Player that shows the current playing song

Fix: Now the "Two of Spades" achievement is achivable

Fix: Artic Wind Stadium is now playable again

Minor: UI improvement on the Main Menu

If you want help us with the development join our discord!

Thanks for all your support!