ContractVille update for 31 July 2024

ContractVille 0.0.7.9 Hotfix

31 July 2024

Gameplay Improvements

Disabled Features:

  • Disabled “I’m Stuck” button before the player gets on the bus at the start of the game.

Player Interactions:

  • Fixed the issue where only the host could complete painting the wall with motion sickness.
  • Fixed the issue where players could pack items while carrying a box, even if the handcraft skill was not upgraded.

Item and Environment Fixes

Item Interactions:

  • Fixed the issue that caused lampshades to be packed while the light switch-lampshade connection mode was open.
  • Fixed the issue that prevented some hair types from being dyed.
  • Added some electric system directions.

Environment Collisions:

  • Fixed the storage door collision error at the office.
  • Fixed the issue where the "No Paint" warning appeared incorrectly when breaking plasterboard baseboards.
  • Fixed the issue that prevented breaking baseboards, plasterboard, and floor tiles by holding the button. You can now break them by holding the button.

Gameplay Enhancements

Office Upgrades:

  • Buying the office generator upgrade now unlocks a 1k battery.

Animations and Effects:

  • Improved gameplay by allowing players to apply plaster to the wall without waiting for the plaster picking animation to finish.
  • A VFX now plays over the cabin man when the logistic task is completable, and a notification is sent to all players when the task is ready to be completed.

Vehicles:

  • Increased the top speed of "Lord T3" and "Lord T5" vehicles to improve gameplay.

  • Lord T3 trunk open/close sound audibility distance adjusted.

Day-Night Cycle:

  • Night duration shortened and day duration extended. Sunrise and sunset times changed to 08:00-20:00.

Miscellaneous

Trash Bags:

  • When items are broken, trash bags will now contain a minimum of one piece of trash regardless of the item's price.

Crashing Reports:

  • We added a system to collect data when the game crashes.
  • When it crashes, a send report screen appears.

