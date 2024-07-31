ContractVille 0.0.7.9 Hotfix

Gameplay Improvements
Disabled Features:
- Disabled “I’m Stuck” button before the player gets on the bus at the start of the game.
Player Interactions:
- Fixed the issue where only the host could complete painting the wall with motion sickness.
- Fixed the issue where players could pack items while carrying a box, even if the handcraft skill was not upgraded.
Item and Environment Fixes
Item Interactions:
- Fixed the issue that caused lampshades to be packed while the light switch-lampshade connection mode was open.
- Fixed the issue that prevented some hair types from being dyed.
- Added some electric system directions.
Environment Collisions:
- Fixed the storage door collision error at the office.
- Fixed the issue where the "No Paint" warning appeared incorrectly when breaking plasterboard baseboards.
- Fixed the issue that prevented breaking baseboards, plasterboard, and floor tiles by holding the button. You can now break them by holding the button.
Gameplay Enhancements
Office Upgrades:
- Buying the office generator upgrade now unlocks a 1k battery.
Animations and Effects:
- Improved gameplay by allowing players to apply plaster to the wall without waiting for the plaster picking animation to finish.
- A VFX now plays over the cabin man when the logistic task is completable, and a notification is sent to all players when the task is ready to be completed.
Vehicles:
-
Increased the top speed of "Lord T3" and "Lord T5" vehicles to improve gameplay.
-
Lord T3 trunk open/close sound audibility distance adjusted.
Day-Night Cycle:
- Night duration shortened and day duration extended. Sunrise and sunset times changed to 08:00-20:00.
Miscellaneous
Trash Bags:
- When items are broken, trash bags will now contain a minimum of one piece of trash regardless of the item's price.
Crashing Reports:
- We added a system to collect data when the game crashes.
- When it crashes, a send report screen appears.
