Patch #13 (Bug Fixes, Missing Lords Fix, Restored Burned Villages, and more)

We continue to fix bugs affecting the gameplay experience.
Specifically, at your request, we will restore the burned villages that were fixed but not restored yesterday. Additionally, we've resolved an old issue with missing lords.
Balance
- The influence of average good mood on migration in the player's city has been reduced.
Stability
- Fixed a potential game crash caused by a prisoner commoner suddenly becoming a lesser lord.
Fixes
- Burned and unrecovered villages before Patch #12 will be restored after loading.
- Fixed bugs leading to incorrect building construction order.
- Fixed a bug where player's lords would disappear after canceling a task in a global map quest.
- Fixed a bug where a lesser lord sent to marry in another city would duplicate after reaching the destination and return to the player's city.
- Fixed a bug where the panel with lords did not update after lesser lords left or appeared.
- Corrections in encyclopedia texts.
