 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gangs of the street update for 31 July 2024

Lightning Update :

Share · View all patches · Build 15214607 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Correcting time : 1 hour after error message is given.
Corection difficulty : very easy.
Bug issue : Crash when SMS is received.
Solution : Wrong name for variable. More details on the discord.

https://discord.gg/5n9tr7v5

Changed files in this update

Depot 2738181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link