Correcting time : 1 hour after error message is given.
Corection difficulty : very easy.
Bug issue : Crash when SMS is received.
Solution : Wrong name for variable. More details on the discord.
Gangs of the street update for 31 July 2024
Lightning Update :
Correcting time : 1 hour after error message is given.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update