Patch notes 0.1.4 01/08/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15214604 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

This week we did several changes to weapon balancing and player progression/XP gain, in addition to further improvements and bug fixes.

Balancing

The Vortex-5 and Pulser weapons received some balancing tweaks: VORTEX-5 Buff

Shield Damage : 11 -> 13

Ammunition regeneration per second : 2 -> 3 PULSER Nerf

Number of projectiles : 8 -> 6

Shield damage : 8 -> 9

Impulse : 38 -> 41

Player progression was tweaked: XP earned at the end of a game is now doubled Your first game will give you level 2 of Core Mastery and Equipment Masteries Coop vs AI now provides the same amount of XP



UI/UX

The damage direction indicators have been revamped

A "disable motion blur" button was added to the option/graphics settings

A "+" button was added to the main menu to more easily add friends to your party

Audio

Some Audio tweaks and improvements

Bug Fixes

The game window not being minimized when using ALT+TAB shortcut or WIN button in fullscreen mode was fixed

The "player reported" confirmation pop up staying on screen after the game ended is now disappearing correctly

Scroll boxes (season pass, equipment, career) have been fixed

Players' names are now being correctly displayed in the notifications when leaving a party

Other