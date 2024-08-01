 Skip to content

BattleCore Arena update for 1 August 2024

Patch notes 0.1.4 01/08/2024

Last edited 1 August 2024 – 10:09:29 UTC

This week we did several changes to weapon balancing and player progression/XP gain, in addition to further improvements and bug fixes.

Balancing

  • The Vortex-5 and Pulser weapons received some balancing tweaks:

    • VORTEX-5 Buff
      Shield Damage : 11 -> 13
      Ammunition regeneration per second : 2 -> 3

    • PULSER Nerf
      Number of projectiles : 8 -> 6
      Shield damage : 8 -> 9
      Impulse : 38 -> 41

  • Player progression was tweaked:

    • XP earned at the end of a game is now doubled
    • Your first game will give you level 2 of Core Mastery and Equipment Masteries
    • Coop vs AI now provides the same amount of XP

UI/UX

  • The damage direction indicators have been revamped
  • A "disable motion blur" button was added to the option/graphics settings
  • A "+" button was added to the main menu to more easily add friends to your party

Audio

  • Some Audio tweaks and improvements

Bug Fixes

  • The game window not being minimized when using ALT+TAB shortcut or WIN button in fullscreen mode was fixed
  • The "player reported" confirmation pop up staying on screen after the game ended is now disappearing correctly
  • Scroll boxes (season pass, equipment, career) have been fixed
  • Players' names are now being correctly displayed in the notifications when leaving a party

Other

  • Removed FFA challenges for now

