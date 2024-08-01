Patch notes 0.1.4 01/08/2024

This week we did several changes to weapon balancing and player progression/XP gain, in addition to further improvements and bug fixes.
Balancing
-
The Vortex-5 and Pulser weapons received some balancing tweaks:
-
VORTEX-5 Buff
Shield Damage : 11 -> 13
Ammunition regeneration per second : 2 -> 3
-
PULSER Nerf
Number of projectiles : 8 -> 6
Shield damage : 8 -> 9
Impulse : 38 -> 41
-
-
Player progression was tweaked:
- XP earned at the end of a game is now doubled
- Your first game will give you level 2 of Core Mastery and Equipment Masteries
- Coop vs AI now provides the same amount of XP
UI/UX
- The damage direction indicators have been revamped
- A "disable motion blur" button was added to the option/graphics settings
- A "+" button was added to the main menu to more easily add friends to your party
Audio
- Some Audio tweaks and improvements
Bug Fixes
- The game window not being minimized when using ALT+TAB shortcut or WIN button in fullscreen mode was fixed
- The "player reported" confirmation pop up staying on screen after the game ended is now disappearing correctly
- Scroll boxes (season pass, equipment, career) have been fixed
- Players' names are now being correctly displayed in the notifications when leaving a party
Other
- Removed FFA challenges for now
