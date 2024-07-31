Official Launch

Share · View all patches · Build 15214599 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 16:09:38 UTC by Wendy

I am happy to announce the offical launch of "Pixel Collector"!

Thanks to all the beta-testers for bringing us this far.

New DLC:

If you want to get more tickets

Additions:

Added Merchant "Buy" section

Added item log

Added favorites shelf

Added Merchant confirmation optional toggle

Added Shop symbol

Added question marks that open relevant info tab

Added UI to see how many drops one gets

Added setting for fps limit

Added setting for resoultion

Added achievements for spinning the wheel

Added DLC button

Changes:

Ticket drops now occur every 2 hours. (With the dlc you get 3 extra tickets every 2 hours).

Removed market place message and replaced with "auto sync"

Removed drop timer option

Changed UI layout

Drop table rotation:

The drop table has been updated. See discord for more infos.

If you encounter any issues, please open a support ticket on our Discord:Pixel Collector Discord

Have fun collecting!

-PixelPulseGames