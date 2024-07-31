Official Launch

I am happy to announce the offical launch of "Pixel Collector"!
Thanks to all the beta-testers for bringing us this far.
The offical release also includes the biggest update yet:
New DLC:
- If you want to get more tickets
Additions:
- Added Merchant "Buy" section
- Added item log
- Added favorites shelf
- Added Merchant confirmation optional toggle
- Added Shop symbol
- Added question marks that open relevant info tab
- Added UI to see how many drops one gets
- Added setting for fps limit
- Added setting for resoultion
- Added achievements for spinning the wheel
- Added DLC button
Changes:
- Ticket drops now occur every 2 hours. (With the dlc you get 3 extra tickets every 2 hours).
- Removed market place message and replaced with "auto sync"
- Removed drop timer option
- Changed UI layout
Drop table rotation:
- The drop table has been updated. See discord for more infos.
If you encounter any issues, please open a support ticket on our Discord:Pixel Collector Discord
Have fun collecting!
-PixelPulseGames
Changed files in this update