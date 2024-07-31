 Skip to content

Pixel Collector update for 31 July 2024

Official Launch

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am happy to announce the offical launch of "Pixel Collector"!

Thanks to all the beta-testers for bringing us this far.

The offical release also includes the biggest update yet:

New DLC:

  • If you want to get more tickets

Additions:

  • Added Merchant "Buy" section
  • Added item log
  • Added favorites shelf
  • Added Merchant confirmation optional toggle
  • Added Shop symbol
  • Added question marks that open relevant info tab
  • Added UI to see how many drops one gets
  • Added setting for fps limit
  • Added setting for resoultion
  • Added achievements for spinning the wheel
  • Added DLC button

Changes:

  • Ticket drops now occur every 2 hours. (With the dlc you get 3 extra tickets every 2 hours).
  • Removed market place message and replaced with "auto sync"
  • Removed drop timer option
  • Changed UI layout

Drop table rotation:

  • The drop table has been updated. See discord for more infos.

If you encounter any issues, please open a support ticket on our Discord:Pixel Collector Discord

Have fun collecting!

-PixelPulseGames

