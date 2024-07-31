Dune: Imperium Digital 2.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15214489 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Rise of Ix arrives early on Steam in Dune: Imperium Digital! Check it out and give us your feedback prior to a broader release in a few weeks! This patch includes a new expansion, new content, a new game mode, and various bug fixes. Enter the fray and secure the spice!

New Expansion!

Rise of Ix

Expansion Includes

New Leaders – New powers rise throughout the Imperium as six new Leaders join the battle for Arrakis

New Board Spaces – Harness the power of Interstellar Shipping, negotiate for new Tech, or build fearsome Dreadnoughts

New Cards & Abilities – Unload and Infiltrate provide flexible new tools for getting the most from 35 new Imperium Deck cards

Epic Game Mode – Heightened stakes in 12 VP games, with more rewarding Conflicts

New Achievements – 12 new Achievements to show your mastery of the competition

New Challenges – 10 new Challenges with both Normal and Heroic modes to test your strategic abilities

Bug Fixes

We fixed a few backend issues for smoother gameplay, including localization fixes and Skirmish attempts incrementing whether or not you lose connection.

Improvements to AI players taking over when players resign.

Various fixes and improvements for Skirmish games.

Improved AI behavior when playing Staged Incident.

When forced to discard by Reverend Mother Mohiam, the first card should now be removed from display/hand.

Some reminders:

How to link your account

Create a free Dire Wolf account by going here.

Login onto the console of your choosing

Play!

Drop us a line at support@direwolfdigital.com with any questions, concerns or feedback.