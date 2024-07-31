 Skip to content

MAJOR Dune: Imperium update for 31 July 2024

Dune: Imperium Digital 2.0 Release Notes

Last edited 31 July 2024 – 18:09:15 UTC

Rise of Ix arrives early on Steam in Dune: Imperium Digital! Check it out and give us your feedback prior to a broader release in a few weeks! This patch includes a new expansion, new content, a new game mode, and various bug fixes. Enter the fray and secure the spice!

New Expansion!

Rise of Ix

  • Expansion Includes
  • New Leaders – New powers rise throughout the Imperium as six new Leaders join the battle for Arrakis
  • New Board Spaces – Harness the power of Interstellar Shipping, negotiate for new Tech, or build fearsome Dreadnoughts
  • New Cards & Abilities – Unload and Infiltrate provide flexible new tools for getting the most from 35 new Imperium Deck cards
  • Epic Game Mode – Heightened stakes in 12 VP games, with more rewarding Conflicts
  • New Achievements – 12 new Achievements to show your mastery of the competition
  • New Challenges – 10 new Challenges with both Normal and Heroic modes to test your strategic abilities

Bug Fixes

  • We fixed a few backend issues for smoother gameplay, including localization fixes and Skirmish attempts incrementing whether or not you lose connection.
  • Improvements to AI players taking over when players resign.
  • Various fixes and improvements for Skirmish games.
  • Improved AI behavior when playing Staged Incident.
  • When forced to discard by Reverend Mother Mohiam, the first card should now be removed from display/hand.

