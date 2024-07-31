Dune: Imperium Digital 2.0 Release Notes

Rise of Ix arrives early on Steam in Dune: Imperium Digital! Check it out and give us your feedback prior to a broader release in a few weeks! This patch includes a new expansion, new content, a new game mode, and various bug fixes. Enter the fray and secure the spice!
New Expansion!
Rise of Ix
- Expansion Includes
- New Leaders – New powers rise throughout the Imperium as six new Leaders join the battle for Arrakis
- New Board Spaces – Harness the power of Interstellar Shipping, negotiate for new Tech, or build fearsome Dreadnoughts
- New Cards & Abilities – Unload and Infiltrate provide flexible new tools for getting the most from 35 new Imperium Deck cards
- Epic Game Mode – Heightened stakes in 12 VP games, with more rewarding Conflicts
- New Achievements – 12 new Achievements to show your mastery of the competition
- New Challenges – 10 new Challenges with both Normal and Heroic modes to test your strategic abilities
Bug Fixes
- We fixed a few backend issues for smoother gameplay, including localization fixes and Skirmish attempts incrementing whether or not you lose connection.
- Improvements to AI players taking over when players resign.
- Various fixes and improvements for Skirmish games.
- Improved AI behavior when playing Staged Incident.
- When forced to discard by Reverend Mother Mohiam, the first card should now be removed from display/hand.
Some reminders:
How to link your account
- Create a free Dire Wolf account by going here.
- Login onto the console of your choosing
- Play!
Drop us a line at support@direwolfdigital.com with any questions, concerns or feedback.
