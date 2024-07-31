Battle-Update 0.7 – now live!

We're happy to announce that our second major update is now available!

It focusses on the battle phase in the game and has the following core features:

Overhaul of all battle systems: Gunfire, melee and grenade throwing

Improvements to NPC troop behaviour logic

Improved balancing in the battle phase

Better display of certain effects and more detailed tooltips

Some new animations and improved battle camera cutscenes

If you would like to find out more about the individual features, you can take a look at our Dev Diaries, which we published in advance:

Dev Diary - Changes in the battle

Dev Diary - Melee combat and grenade reworks

Dev Diary - Visual improvements in battle

And here is the list of the full patchnotes:

Features:

Added new close combat system: Melee combat will automatically occur when troops move within a certain threshold of an enemy troop, defeated troops will have to move out of the 'close combat zone'

Added new suppression system: It's possible to target a single enemy troop, suppressed troops cannot give fire orders or throw grenades

Added new flanking system: Flanked troops are forced to reposition

Added new cover fire system: It's now possible to cover your own troops when they move

Added the possibility of soldiers getting wounded in the field and a project to bring wounded soldiers into your cover

Added two new game-over options: Losing all your soldiers on the battlefield, or having only one soldier when surrounded by enemies

Added animations for close combat, throwing grenades and being wounded

Added highlighted scenes to the cutscene camera in battle: The camera will pan to melee combat or grenade scenes when they are near

Added three new journal illustrations

Improvements / Adjustments:

Reworked NPC troop behaviour to adapt the new changes

Improved NPC troop behaviour to have an aggression multiplier: The more turns played in a battle, the more aggressive they will be

Improved NPC troop behaviour to look for more ways into a target trench (and therefore move horizontally more often)

Improved NPC troop behaviour to adjust their strategy more on behalf of other troops (e.g. if only a few troops are firing, they are more likely to do so)

Changed being able to wound the last remaining soldier of a troop

Reworked impact system: Multiple impacts from different sources are now possible

Reworked troop actions: ‘Hold position’ now includes all other troop actions that are not movements

Reworked overwatch: Project is limited to two soldiers with higher efficiency

Reworked throwing grenades: A distinction is made if the grenade hits, partially misses or completely misses

Added several projects in battles to be displayed in 3D space

Changed displays in 3D space to be a bit smaller

Changed effect displays for projects to be easier to understand

Added new attribute tooltips: they now highlight the primary effects

Reworked danger display: The danger from gunfire is now better displayed in the troop action info window, removed all other danger sources

Reworked UI troop info displays: They only show the most important attribute, and now also show the current fire actions instead of the last troop action

Changed UI troop info displays, so that they don't appear when the corresponding troop is out of sight

Improved UI troop info displays, so they don't overlap anymore

Adjusted some project and attribute icons

Improved soldier movement slightly

Improved cutscene camera in general

Adjusted tutorial slightly to cover the new changes

Balancing:

Rebalanced every battle level to adapt to the new changes

Increased the number of turns it takes to decide whether a battle is lost or won

Increased the playable distance in each level and the distance to get 'Outside the formation' or 'Too far forward'

Increased movement distance slightly, but limited the distance being able to advance

Increased cover impact on firepower

Changed attribute 'Narrow cover' so that suppression is impossible from there

Changed attribute 'Bushes' so there can be no suppression there.

Rebalanced ammunition usage

Rebalanced stress gain / reduction to be less dependent on danger and more on attributes

Rebalanced the decisive soldier traits for specific projects in combat

Rebalanced all chances of impact from danger sources

Increased wound intensity for non-player soldiers: they will take slightly more serious wounds and bleed faster

Increased morale penalty for running out of provisions

Bugfixes:

Fixed a number of bugs and errors when reworking the Battle Phase, which may have resulted in other bugs and errors ...

Fixed scattered soldiers sometimes moving in advance direction

Fixed being able to move onto an area with a troop with zero active soldiers

Changed troops without remaining active soldiers to be moved to retreat territory

Fixed 'Bunker panic' story being able to trigger for every soldier

Fixed 'Bad work' dialogue adding fear directly when choosing the topic

Fixed typo in Camp_Cherries story (EN)

Please note that saves from the 0.6.X version will no longer work. However, we will continue to make version 0.6.2 available in the Steam Beta Branch for quite some time.

We wish you all a good time with the new update!

Your Totally Not Aliens Team