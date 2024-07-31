 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STRETCHER MEN update for 31 July 2024

Update Record: July 31, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15214280 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 16:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Resolution changes.

Added screen mode.

Reduced minimum speed when using the keyboard.

Miscellaneous improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link