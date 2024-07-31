v0.4.7 Pre-Alpha - Night Lights and Laser Gun Sights

Improvements

[Equipment Menu] Add equipment menu, hold [reload] to open, use to modify weapon settings and attachments

[Weapons] Add fire mode controls to change between single shot, burst, and full auto

[Weapon Attachments] Add weapon module slots to guns

[Flashlight Attachment] New flighlight attachment

[Laser Attachment] New laser pointer attachment

[Inventory Menu] Open module inventory panels for items held on hotkey slots

[Variable Dynamic Animations] Add system for creating procedural animations for lights, sprites, and glowing HDR materials

[Moon - Crystal Cave] Add procedural animations, lights, and particles to crystals

[Moon - Crystal Cave] Add falling dust impact particle effects and trigger sporadically

[Moon - Abandoned Structures] Add pulsing, flickering emergency lights to buildings

[Vehicles] Add delay to vehicle thrust light when turning on / off

[Starmap] Resize stars that were blown out in NASA source images

[Plants] Refactor plants as grid cell members which enable object pool reuse and reduce new game and load game initialization time

[Resource Deposits] Refactor resource deposits as grid cell members

[Interaction Menu] Updated interaction menu button to hold [interact] aligning with equipment menu interactions

[Tutor] Update tutor prompts to use new interact and interaction menu buttons

Bug Fixes

[Solar System Sky] Stop sky sprite drawing over player during world transitions

[Free Build Bridges] Fix bridge stretch causing nested effects to become stretched

[Weather] Adjust see through foreground clouds effect to be stronger and more consistent

[Weather] Stop flash of clouds appearing when transitioning from interplanetary space

[Ragdoll] Allow transferring items to ragdolls held item slot

[Graphics Settings] Fix resolution dropdown changes not being applied

[Vehicles] Reduce lag on death coming from overlapping destructible chunk colliders

[Clouds] Improved foreground cloud transparancy near player and surface

[World Shaders] Eliminate out of bounds errors causing rare flashes on world renderers

[Item Aimer] Fix aimed items bumping and jittering due to player animations updating between item aim and frame draw

[Inventory Menu] Fix held item from becoming unusable when transferring other items between slots

[Inventory Menu] Fix disappearing item when transferring a module from an item to the items slot

[Vehicles] Fix vehicles becoming invincible after failing to expel a resource

[Flashlight] Stop leaving flashlight half way on if stowed while transitioning

[Animated Items] Fix hoe and other animated items not toggling after starting to throw them and then cancelling with the use action

[Feedback Form] Fix feedback form not appearing