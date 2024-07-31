v0.4.7 Pre-Alpha - Night Lights and Laser Gun Sights

Improvements
[Equipment Menu] Add equipment menu, hold [reload] to open, use to modify weapon settings and attachments
[Weapons] Add fire mode controls to change between single shot, burst, and full auto
[Weapon Attachments] Add weapon module slots to guns
[Flashlight Attachment] New flighlight attachment
[Laser Attachment] New laser pointer attachment
[Inventory Menu] Open module inventory panels for items held on hotkey slots
[Variable Dynamic Animations] Add system for creating procedural animations for lights, sprites, and glowing HDR materials
[Moon - Crystal Cave] Add procedural animations, lights, and particles to crystals
[Moon - Crystal Cave] Add falling dust impact particle effects and trigger sporadically
[Moon - Abandoned Structures] Add pulsing, flickering emergency lights to buildings
[Vehicles] Add delay to vehicle thrust light when turning on / off
[Starmap] Resize stars that were blown out in NASA source images
[Plants] Refactor plants as grid cell members which enable object pool reuse and reduce new game and load game initialization time
[Resource Deposits] Refactor resource deposits as grid cell members
[Interaction Menu] Updated interaction menu button to hold [interact] aligning with equipment menu interactions
[Tutor] Update tutor prompts to use new interact and interaction menu buttons
Bug Fixes
[Solar System Sky] Stop sky sprite drawing over player during world transitions
[Free Build Bridges] Fix bridge stretch causing nested effects to become stretched
[Weather] Adjust see through foreground clouds effect to be stronger and more consistent
[Weather] Stop flash of clouds appearing when transitioning from interplanetary space
[Ragdoll] Allow transferring items to ragdolls held item slot
[Graphics Settings] Fix resolution dropdown changes not being applied
[Vehicles] Reduce lag on death coming from overlapping destructible chunk colliders
[Clouds] Improved foreground cloud transparancy near player and surface
[World Shaders] Eliminate out of bounds errors causing rare flashes on world renderers
[Item Aimer] Fix aimed items bumping and jittering due to player animations updating between item aim and frame draw
[Inventory Menu] Fix held item from becoming unusable when transferring other items between slots
[Inventory Menu] Fix disappearing item when transferring a module from an item to the items slot
[Vehicles] Fix vehicles becoming invincible after failing to expel a resource
[Flashlight] Stop leaving flashlight half way on if stowed while transitioning
[Animated Items] Fix hoe and other animated items not toggling after starting to throw them and then cancelling with the use action
[Feedback Form] Fix feedback form not appearing
