Fighter, from 31.07.2024 (17:00 MSC) to 01.08.2024 (02:00 MSC), Karos Classic will have increased enchantment multipliers on x2!

Hurry up to enchant +13 and become more powerful!

Don't forget to use protection so you don't lose your precious items!

And let luck be on your side!