After 2 years of development, Time Turned has finally hit the shelves.

Send your puzzlers, your 10000 IQ genuises,

They are yearning to be stumped,

To be pushed to their very limits of puzzle decoding,

And to command the cadence of time.

Play Time Turned today and get the demo free.