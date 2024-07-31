✨ Massive Update 7.0: V3 Portraits, Bulletin Board Quests & 23 Fresh Vegetables!

Welcome, farmers, to a bountiful harvest of new content! 🌾✨ We’re absolutely thrilled to present our latest update, brimming with delightful new experiences to enrich your farming adventures! 🌟 Dive into stunning new V3 bachelorette portraits, engaging bulletin board quests, and cultivate 23 fresh new vegetables 🥕🥒🍅. We’ve listened to your feedback and worked tirelessly to bring you the most heartwarming and immersive farming experience yet. Get ready to explore and enjoy all the new additions in your beloved town of Cornucopia! 🚜🌻

It's been exactly one year since releasing in early access on July 31st, 2023, so it's exciting to have a significant update to celebrate 🙂 Thank you for your love and support!

🎨 New and Radiant: Bachelorette Portraits

































Each Portrait has a Variety of Expressions! 😍😆😭

You can toggle between V2 and V3 Portraits in the settings menu. ⚙️

A few more V3 Portraits will also be included in the Next Regular Update! 📅

📋 Introducing: A Brand New Bulletin Board Mechanic & Quests





*** Gathering Quests 🧺

Monster Slaying Quests 🐉

Fishing Quests 🎣

Arcade Game Quests 🕹️

Item Delivery Quests 📦

Racing Quests 🏁

Toggle timed quests on/off in the settings for added rewards. ⏱️**

🥦 A Bounty of New Vegetables and Gourmet Delights





*** Swiss Chard 🌱

Okra 🌿

Parsnip 🥕

Shallot 🧅

Tatsoi 🥬

Leek 🌾

Snow Pea ❄️

Yam 🍠

Sweet Pepper 🌶️

Collard Greens 🥦

Bamboo Shoots 🎋

Brussels Sprouts 🌱

Green Beans 🫘

Daikon Radish 🌿

Hybrid Watermelon 🍉

Green Pepper 🌶️

Soybeans 🌱

Sweet Corn 🌽

Burdock 🌿

Taro Root 🍠

Horseradish 🌿

Wasabi 🌿

Coffee Beans ☕**

🍽️ Delightful Gourmet Creations:

*** Swiss Chard Chips 🥬

Okra Poppers 🌿

Parsnip Pudding 🥕

Shallot Marmalade 🧅

Tatsoi Elixir 🥬

Leek Quiche 🌾

Snow Pea Sorbet ❄️

Yam Bites 🍠

Bell Pepper Jelly 🌶️

Brussels Sprouts Chips 🌱

Collard Greens Wraps 🥦

Bamboo Shoot Pickles 🎋

Green Bean Fritters 🫘

Daikon Radish Relish 🌿

Fusion Melon Treat 🍉

Pepper Zest Bites 🌶️

Soy Crunch Clusters 🌱

Corn Bliss Pops 🌽

Rooty Crisps 🌿

Taro Cream Delights 🍠

Radish Heat Bites 🌿

Wasabi Spice Crisps 🌿

Java Crunch Beans ☕**

🌱 Boost Your Greenhouse Experience

*** New and enhanced boosts for your plants. 🌱✨

Exclusive Hybrid Watermelon Greenhouse boost now available.**

🛠️ Quality of Life Improvements 🛠️





*** Added action button for eating, feeding pets, and opening card packs (default: X button). 🥄🐾

Fixed translation of soil quality and soil type on popups. 🌱🌍

Added season and thumbs up icons when planting seeds and using the magnifying glass. 🌸👍

Optimized magnifying glass and seed hovering features. 🔍🌾

Watering can special now counts even if the soil is already watered. 🚿

Enabled collapsing of quests by clicking on the background. 📜👆

Added new mechanic to walk into doors instead of clicking on them. 🚪🚶**

📦 New Icons for Enhanced Efficiency

* Added icons to send all stackable items to the fridge, storage bin, and shipping bin. 📥

⚙️ Settings Menu Upgrades

*** Toggle for plant harvest particle effects. 🌾

Toggle for tool spark effects when hitting. 🔧✨**

🏃 Fast Travel Enhancements

* Added fast travel point for the bulletin board and its translation. 🏃📜

🐞 Bug Fixes 🐞

*** Fixed an issue where hotbar selection on movement speed weapons did not change player speed. 🛠️

Added preferred season display for seeds when hovering in English. 🌸

Fixed the cursor disappearing in the GUI when using a controller. 🎮

Fixed the 'X' button on the controller appearing near NPCs when cursor.enabled is false. ❌

Hatched chicks from the incubator are now automatically sent to the chicken coop. 🐣🏠

Fixed cutscenes for Penelope and Taru when dating, engaged, or married to Taru. 🎥❌

Corrected the spawning of gold eggs in the chicken festival when loading the game. 🐔🥚

Corrected spelling errors on various items and locations. 📖

Fixed the game loading in windowed mode instead of borderless mode; it will now default to fullscreen. 💻

Fixed an issue where opening an uncommon, rare, or mega quest card pack from a stack of 2 or more used up multiple packs but only gave cards for one pack.

Fixed the Spawn Random Enemy Card only spawning slimes. 🐉**

🌸 New V3 Wedding Portraits

































