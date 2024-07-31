Added Lens Flare Effect & Other fixes

Whats new:
- Added Lens Flare effect!
- Added an option to enable / disable lens flare inside graphic settings.
- Added a button of Copy ID inside the profile window to easily copy the User ID to the clipboard.
- Fix the issue where by game gets stuck on sign in screen for some players by adding a sign in time out which will enable Skip Sign in button which lets player to sign in anonymously to the game.
- Player can convert anonymous to steam account easily from the main menu.
Changed files in this update