Nexus Rumble: The Ultimate Showdown update for 31 July 2024

Added Lens Flare Effect & Other fixes

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whats new:

  • Added Lens Flare effect!
  • Added an option to enable / disable lens flare inside graphic settings.
  • Added a button of Copy ID inside the profile window to easily copy the User ID to the clipboard.
  • Fix the issue where by game gets stuck on sign in screen for some players by adding a sign in time out which will enable Skip Sign in button which lets player to sign in anonymously to the game.
  • Player can convert anonymous to steam account easily from the main menu.

