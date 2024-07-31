Beta Testing Signups

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey!

First off, a massive THANK YOU to everyone who played our demo and left us such valuable feedback - both negative and positive! We’re blown away by your enthusiasm.

We have some important news to share: We’re removing the Demo from Steam for now.

We don’t feel like the demo represents the current version of the game well - since Steam Fest, we've been hard at work implementing your feedback, because after all, we’re making this game for YOU. Your voice matters to us.

Now, for the big news - we’re opening signups for Beta Testing!

We’re looking for dedicated fans who want to get involved in the development of Underground Garage and have the time and passion to share their thoughts with us. If you’re excited to play a key role in shaping the game, this is your chance!

How to Join the Beta Testing Team:

Fill Out the Google Form

Wait for Our Message on Discord

We can’t wait to hear from you and make Underground Garage the best it can be with your help!

In the meantime, check out our Beta Invites video:



If you want to share your thoughts with us, please join our Discord. We’re always happy to chat <3

Cheers,

Underground Garage Team