 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cataclismo update for 31 July 2024

Patch #2 - Save deletion bug, stuck enemies and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 15213373 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 15:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Hogardians!

Are you enjoying the new Sandbox Mode? Hope so!

Thanks to your non-stop feedback through +1,000 Steam reviews and constant activity on Discord, we’ve been able to deploy a new patch.

Save Deletion Bug

  • File deletion flow has been revised. No saves or maps will be deleted unless players lose (defeat or surrender) and abandon a level. Endless levels can only be erased from the mode’s menu.

Stuck Enemies

  • Enemies shouldn’t get stuck again in any valid path from any game mode.

Miscellaneous

  • If disk space can't be measured, the player will be shown an appropriate warning but will be able to play at their own risk.
  • Fixed the egg soft lock, which consisted of Opal Abominations and its eggs preventing additional enemies from appearing.

Thanks for the feedback!

Most of these issues have been solved with your invaluable suggestions. Please keep posting reviews, forum threads, and Discord messages to let us know how to improve Cataclismo.

For Hogar!
Hogardian Herald

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1422441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link