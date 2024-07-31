Patch #2 - Save deletion bug, stuck enemies and more!

Dear Hogardians!

Are you enjoying the new Sandbox Mode? Hope so!

Thanks to your non-stop feedback through +1,000 Steam reviews and constant activity on Discord, we’ve been able to deploy a new patch.

Save Deletion Bug

File deletion flow has been revised. No saves or maps will be deleted unless players lose (defeat or surrender) and abandon a level. Endless levels can only be erased from the mode’s menu.

Stuck Enemies

Enemies shouldn’t get stuck again in any valid path from any game mode.

Miscellaneous

If disk space can't be measured, the player will be shown an appropriate warning but will be able to play at their own risk.

Fixed the egg soft lock, which consisted of Opal Abominations and its eggs preventing additional enemies from appearing.

Thanks for the feedback!

Most of these issues have been solved with your invaluable suggestions. Please keep posting reviews, forum threads, and Discord messages to let us know how to improve Cataclismo.

For Hogar!

Hogardian Herald