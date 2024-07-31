Update 1.3

New Content:

-The apple orchard is now a possible map you can get in endless mode

Changes:

-Pumpkin Masters pumpkin pals now lose 1 health per second.

-Pumpkin pals always have their health bar above them to show how much longer they will be alive

-Pumpkin Pals damage dealt has been doubled

-Pumpkin Pals speed has been increased

-Added new animation and sounds for when the pumpkin master summons a pumpkin pal

-Pumpkin Pals size has been doubled

-Pumpkin pals now make unique sounds when damaged

-Audio now plays when interacting with relics

-When leveling the apple cider barrel, the player now heals extra to make it more noticeable their health has improved.

-In Co-op time based relics now give 5 seconds instead of 10, to balance out the fact that both player get the bonus

-In Co-op the cider barrel (Health Upgrade) costs 1 more ice cream per level to balance out there being 2 players.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug that caused fresh air to disappear when using a melee attack as Troy Collins

-Fixed Pumpkin Master not being able to use Ice Cream makers.

-Fixed Pumpkin Master not being able to use Air freshener

-Fixed Fierce Joe dealing no damage

-Fixed Knife clowns hitboxes

-Fixed a bug that caused you to load into episode 2 if you are defeated on episode 5

-Fixed one of the sock piles in episode 3 not spawning air freshener when destroyed