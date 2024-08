Reduced the volume sold when shipping fresh catfish.

Increased the threshold for overeating.

Fixed broken progression on The smuggling trade.

Fixed Harsh times very rarely not having a playable option.

Fixed Smuggler's pouch/Filled not being auto-equipped.

Fixed some more problems with the underwear slot.

Fixed a problem with the crowbar not showing up in the right slot.

Fixed some typos and other smaller bugs. Thanks for the reports!