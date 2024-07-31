【Patch Note】Bug fixes

1.0.6 Update Note
- Fix bug that hover empty place may show information if hiding slots or equipments.
- Fix bug that exit equipment UI when dragging weapon will cause the weapon icon remains in the screen.
- Fix bug that some achievements which need holding some weapons to defeat boss cannot be unlocked.
- Fix bug that some deputy skills which need holding some weapons to defeat boss cannot be unlocked.
- Fix bug that some weapon information in library cannot been unlocked correctly.
- Add notes' and libraries' unlock tips after battle.
- Remove some incorrect notes.
- Fix bug that old save data cannot unlock achievement.
- Add some fixed astrolabe unlock slots.
- Add hint message for astrolabe.
Changed files in this update