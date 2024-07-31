 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

绝命游歌 update for 31 July 2024

【Patch Note】Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15213219 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.6 Update Note

  1. Fix bug that hover empty place may show information if hiding slots or equipments.
  2. Fix bug that exit equipment UI when dragging weapon will cause the weapon icon remains in the screen.
  3. Fix bug that some achievements which need holding some weapons to defeat boss cannot be unlocked.
  4. Fix bug that some deputy skills which need holding some weapons to defeat boss cannot be unlocked.
  5. Fix bug that some weapon information in library cannot been unlocked correctly.
  6. Add notes' and libraries' unlock tips after battle.
  7. Remove some incorrect notes.
  8. Fix bug that old save data cannot unlock achievement.
  9. Add some fixed astrolabe unlock slots.
  10. Add hint message for astrolabe.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2276421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link