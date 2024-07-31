The morning after patch

Hello pilots!

First, thank you all for the support and all the feedback you have given us.

We are busy fixing some issues and doing other improvements as suggested.

The final boss will probably need a bit more balancing and we will introduce some new interesting mechanics in the coming 1 or 2 weeks.

Other minor changes will also be done as the current game difficulty might be too easy for experienced players.

Today's changes:

Fixed Sahaquiel visual glitches

Obscured name of unknown third mecha

Nerfed EMP Rockets by reducing damage from 4 to 3

N3 and Evacuation card will deactivate as designed

Fixed Angels health bar visual glitch

Added small delay between death and arc pass appearing

Some minor outline on text for the story cutscene

The game no longer pans the camera when the mouse is outside the game window

Fixed minor visual glitches on the win popup and tooltips

Improved the polish on some map decorations outside of the combat area

Other minor issues

Later this week we should give more details on the first big content patch coming soonish.