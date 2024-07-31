Changelog for Hotfix #15

Version number: 556085

Fixed a reason for very rapid UI sound repetitions when using construction hammer, bows, or staffs. And to avoid any rumors - no, these were not secret Geiger counters going off…

Fixed that opening the glider is possible while climbing.

Fixed an issue that caused the skill Updraft to not trigger when the jumping was triggered too fast after starting to glide.

Fixed an issue that could lead to individual props not being recognized for crafting requirements in large player bases.

Fixed missing furniture recipes

The recipes for the mannequin props now have additional unlock conditions. They now also unlock when the Revelwoods Ancient Spire has been discovered.

One of the collectibles in the Hollow Halls was hidden behind stone. It can now be found behind rubble.

Reduced the range for the interaction icon for the weapon stands.

When collecting items from the tombstones, the game now tries more diligently to put the items back into the previous sorting in the backpack and action bar.

Fixed some UI issues for in-game menus. When scrolling through recipe lists and reaching the end, the cursor now correctly jumps to the first entry in the list.

Journal entries can now be closed by clicking on the ESC-button.

The crafting menu now correctly remembers the last opened tab when quitting and re-entering the menu.