Mobiles Tycoon update for 31 July 2024

Version 1.0.2

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Mobiles Tycoon! Version 1.0.2 changes:

  • Stores tab in upgrades: you can invest money in your products distribution to sell more copies and get more fans
  • Balance changes: marketing affects fans number, you gain fans faster, sales are higher
  • Updated sandbox: you can now edit sales, fans and time flow speed multipliers
  • Added “Help with translation” button, so that you can help improving game localization in your language
  • Some bug fixes and performance improvements
    Have a nice game!

