Version 1.0.2

- Stores tab in upgrades: you can invest money in your products distribution to sell more copies and get more fans
- Balance changes: marketing affects fans number, you gain fans faster, sales are higher
- Updated sandbox: you can now edit sales, fans and time flow speed multipliers
- Added “Help with translation” button, so that you can help improving game localization in your language
- Some bug fixes and performance improvements
